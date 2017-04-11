Obituary: Arthur G. Stratton Jr., 88, of Stamford

Arthur G. Stratton Jr., 88, of Stamford, stockbroker on Wall Street, husband of the late Janice Stratton, died March 27, at home.

Born on Aug. 15, 1928, son of the late Arthur and Vera Grace Stratton; served in Korean War.

Survivors include a son, Bill Stratton, his wife, Kerry of Trumbull, and their children, Steve, Chelsea, Randy and Jamie; two daughters, Betsy Kerr and her husband, Dave of Newtown, and their children, Tim, Charlie and Sam; Nancy Utter and her husband, Henry of Arlington, Mass. and their children, Ben, Charlie and Natasha, married to David Gallagher, and a great-grandson, Edwin Gallagher.

A memorial service and reception will be held Monday, April 17, 11 a.m., Grace Evangelical Free Church, 241 Courtland Ave., Stamford.

Memorial contributions: Canaan Pine Grove Association, c/o Steve Robertson, 77 Blakeman Place, Stratford, CT 06615.