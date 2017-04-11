Trumbull Times

Obituary: Marianne Collins Kase, 79, of Bloomfield

By Trumbull Times on April 11, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Marianne Collins Kase, 79, of Bloomfield, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully after a long illness.

Marianne was a former public school music teacher and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield where she served as a cantor, choir member and on the parish council.

Marianne is survived by her sons, Raymond, Thomas, Chris and Kenney; her grandchildren Sean, Meghan, Margaret, James, William, Colin and Grace; her daughters-in-law, Katharine, Andrea and Olga.

Marianne was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, her brother, Thomas and sisters, Helen and Margaret.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 18 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Avenue, Bloomfield. Burial will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday at the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. Her family will receive friends on Monday, April 17, from 4 PM to 7 PM at the church.

Donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St. I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or the ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.

