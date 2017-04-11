Trumbull Times

The sweet story of PEZ

By Donald Eng on April 11, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Calling all Pezheads and history lovers. The Trumbull Historical Society will be hosting a presentation by Shawn Peterson, author of “PEZ: From Austrian Invention to American Icon,” on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

Did you know that the original PEZ were peppermint flavored? That’s where the name comes from. The German word for peppermint is pfefferminz, and the candies were created as an alternative to smoking.

The first flavors in the United States were peppermint, lemon and chlorophyll mint. Today, flavors include coffee, sour apple, hot cinnamon and yogurt.

It’s facts like these, and colorful stories of PEZ’s place in history that will be discussed in this talk. Admission is $3 for members, $5 for non-members. To reserve a spot, call 203-377-6620 or email [email protected] The Trumbull Historical Society is at 1856 Huntington Turnpike.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Historical Society lists the upcoming activities and programs
  2. The history of the Meritt Parkway
  3. One Book, One Town: Library announces title, prepares spring program
  4. State senate forum next week

Tags: ,

Previous Post Recycle old car seats Next Post Obituary: Marianne Collins Kase, 79, of Bloomfield
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress