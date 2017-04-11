The sweet story of PEZ

Calling all Pezheads and history lovers. The Trumbull Historical Society will be hosting a presentation by Shawn Peterson, author of “PEZ: From Austrian Invention to American Icon,” on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

Did you know that the original PEZ were peppermint flavored? That’s where the name comes from. The German word for peppermint is pfefferminz, and the candies were created as an alternative to smoking.

The first flavors in the United States were peppermint, lemon and chlorophyll mint. Today, flavors include coffee, sour apple, hot cinnamon and yogurt.

It’s facts like these, and colorful stories of PEZ’s place in history that will be discussed in this talk. Admission is $3 for members, $5 for non-members. To reserve a spot, call 203-377-6620 or email [email protected] The Trumbull Historical Society is at 1856 Huntington Turnpike.