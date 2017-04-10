Trumbull Times

Baseball: St. Joseph tops Bridgeport Central

By Trumbull Times on April 10, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph defeated Bridgeport Central, 9-4, in FCIAC baseball action on Monday.

Jake DeLeo had four hits with three doubles and four RBIs for the Cadets (3-1, 1-0 FCIAC).

Jack Mathews and Stephen Paolini each had two hits.

Joseluis Sierra had a hit and a run scored for the Hilltoppers (0-1).

St Joseph  0 3 1 5 0 0 0—9  12  3

Central  0 0 0 3 1 0 0—4  2  3

Battery: (StJ) Mike D’Agostino (Win 1-0), Antonio Ferraro (4) and Zach Dunkel; (Central) J. Sierra (Loss 0-1), J. Brasher (4), X. Ortiz (7) and Tavares and Zapata (5)

