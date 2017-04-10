Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling results

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on April 4 has Team 15 (Lou Rybar, Bob Vagnini, Ron Fiorella, Ken Kanyuck) in first place by 11 points.

Bob Burke had the high single game scratch of 247.

Angelo Grande had the series scratch of 663.

Gary Robenseifer had the single game with handicap of 290 and the series with handicap of 744 (Gary has a 124 season average).

The league’s individual high average is John Verdeschi at 199.58 with Carl Bluestein at 199.28.

Dave Martini continues as the high individual point leader with 109 points.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League on April 7 finds Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) in first place by 10 points ahead of Team 6 (Charles Fereira, Paul Schuerlein, Joe Sabol, Mike Bartolotta).

Mike Bartolotta had the high scratch single of 257.

Ron Fitzsimmons and Angelo Grande had the series scratch high of 670.

Joe Alarcon had the single game with handicap of 295 and had the series with handicap of 790.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 209.