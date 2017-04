The St. Joseph softball team lost to Cedar Grove (N.J.) 4-3 in eight innings on Sunday.

Coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets bounced back to defeat Bridgeport Central, 13-0, in five innings on Monday.

Melissa Bike and Allie Petronchak hit home runs for St. Joseph (1-0 FCIAC, 1-2 overall).

Cat Connell allowed only one hit, as Amaya Figueroa had a single for the Hilltoppers.

Hanna Errico had four hits.

Kayla Giacobbe had two hits and drove in four runs.