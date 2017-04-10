Obituary: Philip T. Caseria Sr., 88, of Trumbull

Philip T. Caseria Sr., 88, of Trumbull, engineer for Sikorsky Aircraft, husband of the late Frances Perkowski Caseria, died April 2.

Born in Tuscarora, N.Y. to the late Anthony and Marion Caseria; U.S. Air Force.

Survivors include children, Philip T. Caseria Jr. and his wife, Lori of New Britain, Barbara A. Bafumi and her husband, Maurice of Cheshire, and Donna Caseria Valus and her husband, John J. Valus Sr. of Stratford, five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his dogs, Abbey and Chocolate.

Also predeceased by three brothers, Anthony, Lawrence and Robert Caseria.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.