Trumbull Times

Obituary: Philip T. Caseria Sr., 88, of Trumbull

By Trumbull Times on April 10, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Philip T. Caseria Sr., 88, of Trumbull, engineer for Sikorsky Aircraft, husband of the late Frances Perkowski Caseria, died April 2.

Born in Tuscarora, N.Y. to the late Anthony and Marion Caseria; U.S. Air Force.

Survivors include children, Philip T. Caseria Jr. and his wife, Lori of New Britain, Barbara A. Bafumi and her husband, Maurice of Cheshire, and Donna Caseria Valus and her husband, John J. Valus Sr. of Stratford, five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his dogs, Abbey and Chocolate.

Also predeceased by three brothers, Anthony, Lawrence and Robert Caseria.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: Robert Martin Braun, 76, of Trumbull Next Post Girls tennis: Trumbull Eagles top Brien McMahon
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress