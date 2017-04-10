Obituary: Marie E. (Roche) Clark, 89, formerly of Trumbull

Marie E. (Roche) Clark, 89, formerly of Trumbull, retired legal secretary, wife of the late Bernard N. Clark Sr., died April 7, at her daughter’s home in South Dennis, Mass.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Thomas and Myra Roche.

Survived by five children, Deborah Green and her husband, Jay of Guilford, Kathleen McCarthy and her husband, Mark of Dennis, Mass., Bernard N. Clark Jr. and his wife, Jeanne of Danville, Calif., Thomas Clark and his wife, Susan of New London, and Mary Carlona and her husband, Ronald of Bridgeport, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held Saturday, April 15, at 10:45 a.m., at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull, followed by burial in Long Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: VNA Hospice of Cape Cod, 434 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02669.