Trumbull Community Television schedule – April 13-19, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
April 13-19, 2017
1 a.m. — Govt: Town Council 4/3 Meeting
2:15 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands &and Watercourse 4/4 Meeting
4:15 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 4/5 Meeting
5:15 a.m. — One Man with Courage is a Majority
6:30 a.m. — Ask the First Selectman Episode #12
7:30 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 4/6 Meeting
11 a.m. — The History of New England Pie
12:20 p.m. — The Federal Reserve
2 p.m. — Ask the First Selectman Episode #12
3 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 4/6 Meeting
6:30 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance 4/6 Meeting
7 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission 4/10 Special Meeting
9 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning 4/12 Meeting