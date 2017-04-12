Trumbull Community Television schedule – April 13-19, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

April 13-19, 2017

1 a.m. — Govt: Town Council 4/3 Meeting

2:15 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands &and Watercourse 4/4 Meeting

4:15 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 4/5 Meeting

5:15 a.m. — One Man with Courage is a Majority

6:30 a.m. — Ask the First Selectman Episode #12

7:30 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 4/6 Meeting

11 a.m. — The History of New England Pie

12:20 p.m. — The Federal Reserve

2 p.m. — Ask the First Selectman Episode #12

3 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 4/6 Meeting

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance 4/6 Meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission 4/10 Special Meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning 4/12 Meeting