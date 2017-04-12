Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule – April 13-19, 2017

By Julie Miller on April 12, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

April 13-19, 2017

1 a.m. — Govt: Town Council 4/3 Meeting

2:15 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands &and Watercourse 4/4 Meeting

4:15 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 4/5 Meeting

5:15 a.m. — One Man with Courage is a Majority

6:30 a.m. — Ask the First Selectman Episode #12

7:30 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 4/6 Meeting

11 a.m. — The History of New England Pie

12:20 p.m. — The Federal Reserve

2 p.m. — Ask the First Selectman Episode #12

3 p.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Building 4/6 Meeting

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance 4/6 Meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission 4/10 Special Meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning 4/12 Meeting

