The Metropolitan Council of Governments, plus the towns of Trumbull and Monroe are hosting a public meeting on the Route 25 and Route 111 planning study April 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monroe Elementary School, 375 Monroe Tpke.

Topics include traffic volume, safety, pedestrian and bicycle access, future development and traffic, the project schedule and more.

According to the council, the study will identify strategies to improve traffic in the Route 25 and Route 111 corridors.