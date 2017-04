On Thursday, April 20 at noon, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill UCC, 364 White Plains Road, will hold their monthly luncheon meeting. The program will feature Karen Novak, dietician at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She will discuss “Nutrition and how it relates to your lifestyle.”

Bring your favorite covered dish to share or pay $7 at the door.

Call 203-374-8822 for reservations.