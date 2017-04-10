Trumbull Times

Trumbull Youth Association seeks students for Ragtime summer musical

By Julie Miller on April 10, 2017 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Youth Association (TYA), has announced the TYA 2017 summer musical Ragtime. Brett Boles will return to direct his fifth TYA production. The production staff will include Musical Supervisor/Conductor Stephen Ferri, Musical Director David Harris, and Choreographer Lisa Mennilli. Ragtime promises to be an exciting production accompanied by an orchestra made up of Broadway musicians.

Performance dates are Thursday, Aug. 3-Sunday, Aug. 6. There will be a free senior citizen performance on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.

Auditions will take place at the Madison Middle School auditorium on Sunday, May 21, from 3-7 p.m., and Thursday, June 1, from 6-9 p.m. A required dance and movement audition will also take place Sunday, May 21, from 7-9 p.m.

Auditions are open to all students ages 13-21, (13-year-olds must be entering 9th grade in fall 2017). More details about the auditions and the production can be found on the TYA website: trumbullyouth.org.

TYA is also seeking crew and volunteers to help with the production as well as local sponsors and businesses that would like to advertise in the production booklet. If you have questions, email [email protected]

This sweeping musical portrait of early-twentieth- century America tells the story of three families in pursuit of the American Dream. Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Once on This Island, Seussical and Lucky Stiff), noted playwright Terrence McNally, and based on E.L. Doctorow’s distinguished novel, Ragtime is the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score.

