St. Joseph lost a 15-12 slugfest between a pair of unbeaten baseball teams to Bethel High in Trumbull on Sunday.

Bethel (3-0) scored six runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a three-run deficit.

Jake DeLeo had three hits, three runs, two doubles with three RBIs for the Cadets (2-1).

Stephen Paolini had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Bethel was led by Kyle Brelling (three hits, three RBIs).