Baseball: St. Joseph knocks off defending state champs

The St. Joseph Cadets beat the defending Class L champions from Notre Dame of West Haven, 15-4, at Quigley Stadium in West Haven on Saturday.

At the dish, Thomas Montelli went 4-for-5 with six RBIs and three runs scored.

Jimmy Forno went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Neil Velasquez added two RBIs on two hits and two runs scored.

Zach Dunkel also drove in two, on three hits for the Cadets.

“Last year, he (Montelli) had an up and down season so he worked really hard in the offseason preparing for his senior year,” St. Joseph coach Jim Chaves said. “He’s off to a really good start and I hope to see him carry it over for a couple weeks.”

The Cadets’ lefty on the hill, Al Paolozzi pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run.

“I know when Al is on the mound, everyone is going to have a little bit more confidence out there,” said Chaves. “We know he’s going to keep us in every game and it takes a little bit more of the pressure off of the offense and today they did a nice job of taking some the pressure off of them. It was nice to see that.”

Michael Dziczkowski led the Green Knights with two hits and two RBIs while John Martinello added two hits.

Maxwell Mariano and Michael Piechota each drove in a run for Notre Dame.