Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Trumbull wins County championship

By Trumbull Times on April 8, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Team members (front row) are: Olivia Cunha; (second row) Sheridan Oberhand, Maura Carbone and Shea Hanna; (third row) head coach Al Carbone, Deanna Jacobi, Lianna Weaver, Kendall Reilly, Emma Turiano, Grace Trotta and assistant coach Greg Trotta.

The Trumbull Travel 6th grade girls basketball team captured the Fairfield County Basketball League B Division regular-season championship.

Trumbull, which played out of InSports, finished with a 6-1 league record to earn the title.

As a result, Trumbull accepted a spot into the highly-competitive FCBL A Division playoffs.

Trumbull finished the 2016-17 season with a final record of 18-15.

The FCBL organizes both league games and tournaments for 5th to 8th grade teams from basketball organizations throughout Fairfield County and the state of Connecticut.

Related posts:

  1. 8th grade lacrosse champions
  2. Summer camps for ages 5-15 at two sites
  3. Soccer Swap of equipment at Kachele Field
  4. Town Junior Golf Tournament on July 8

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph loses to Darien Blue Wave Next Post Campus News
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress