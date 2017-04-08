Girls basketball: Trumbull wins County championship

The Trumbull Travel 6th grade girls basketball team captured the Fairfield County Basketball League B Division regular-season championship.

Trumbull, which played out of InSports, finished with a 6-1 league record to earn the title.

As a result, Trumbull accepted a spot into the highly-competitive FCBL A Division playoffs.

Trumbull finished the 2016-17 season with a final record of 18-15.

The FCBL organizes both league games and tournaments for 5th to 8th grade teams from basketball organizations throughout Fairfield County and the state of Connecticut.