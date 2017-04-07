Trumbull Times

Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph loses to Darien Blue Wave

April 7, 2017

St. Joseph lost to Darien High, 20-5, in girls lacrosse on Friday.

Amanda Lopez scored two goals for the Cadets.

Jettke Gray, Lillie Ivanovich and Annie McNeil scored one goal each.

Erin Owens made three saves.

