Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph loses to Darien Blue Wave

St. Joseph lost to Darien High, 20-5, in girls lacrosse on Friday.
Amanda Lopez scored two goals for the Cadets.
Jettke Gray, Lillie Ivanovich and Annie McNeil scored one goal each.
Erin Owens made three saves.
