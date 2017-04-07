BREAKING: Herbst diagnosed with thyroid cancer

First Selectman Tim Herbst has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer, according to a memo sent out earlier this afternoon. Herbst said the condition runs in his family, including his father, former Trumbull High Athletic Director Michael Herbst, being diagnosed in 1977.

“I have been monitoring my thyroid for the past few years, because the condition runs in my family,” Herbst said Friday. “Recently I saw my doctor, then the endocrinologist, and they confirmed that something was there.”

Herbst, 36, described the thyroid growth as “very small, very contained, and we caught it early” and said it would not have an effect on his job performance or his plans to run for state office next year.

Michael Herbst was diagnosed with the same condition in 1977 at age 25, Herbst said. He also had surgery and was back at work a few days later.

“He’s going to be 65 this year, and he looks great,” he said.

Herbst said he plans to have his thyroid removed on an upcoming Friday, and be back in the office the following Monday.

Full text of Herbst letter below: