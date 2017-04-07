Barbara M. O’Brien, age 64 of Trumbull, beloved daughter of the late Francis T. and Marie E. McHugh O’Brien, R.N., passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in her home.

Barbara was born in Bridgeport, received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Sacred Heart University and her seventh-year degree from the University of Connecticut.

She was employed by the Town of Fairfield School System, currently as a teacher at Tomlinson Middle School.

Barbara was a member of the Teacher’s Union and a member of the Park City Pride Drum Corps.

Survivors include her sister, Maureen A. Harrak, and husband, Walter, of Wolcott, and her brother, Frank J. O’Brien, and wife, Lori, of Georgia; a niece, Jennifer Harrak Philpott, and husband, Tommy; three nephews: Matt Harrak and wife, Colleen, Rob O’Brien and wife, Melanie, and T.J. O’Brien and wife, Amber; two great nephews, Austin Philpott and Xander Harrak; and two great nieces Emily Harrak and Lily O’Brien.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m., meeting directly in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

