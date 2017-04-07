Trumbull Times

Barbara M. O’Brien

Teacher at Tomlinson Middle School in Fairfield

By Trumbull Times on April 7, 2017 in News, Obituaries · 0 Comments

Barbara M. O’Brien, age 64 of Trumbull, beloved daughter of the late Francis T. and Marie E. McHugh O’Brien, R.N., passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in her home.

Barbara was born in Bridgeport, received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Sacred Heart University and her seventh-year degree from the University of Connecticut.

She was employed by the Town of Fairfield School System, currently as a teacher at Tomlinson Middle School.

Barbara was a member of the Teacher’s Union and a member of the Park City Pride Drum Corps.

Survivors include her sister, Maureen A. Harrak, and husband, Walter, of Wolcott, and her brother, Frank J. O’Brien, and wife, Lori, of Georgia; a niece, Jennifer Harrak Philpott, and husband, Tommy; three nephews: Matt Harrak and wife, Colleen, Rob O’Brien and wife, Melanie, and T.J. O’Brien and wife, Amber; two great nephews, Austin Philpott and Xander Harrak; and two great nieces Emily Harrak and Lily O’Brien.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m., meeting directly in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences please visit redgatehennessy.com.

Related posts:

  1. Judith Anne Meade Faulkner
  2. Still time to enter young writer’s competition, art and talent show
  3. Devlin seeks re-election to state House
  4. Nancy Grace to deliver keynote address at Speaking of Women Luncheon

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Judith Anne Meade Faulkner Next Post Upcoming at Trumbull churches — Document Shred Day is Saturday
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress