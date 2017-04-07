Judith Anne Meade Faulkner passed away at her Trumbull home on Tuesday April 4, 2017.

Judy, affectionately known as “Judy Bug” was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Meade and devoted sister of the late William “Bill” Meade.

Judy was a cherished fourth grade teacher at Jane Ryan Elementary School in Trumbull for nearly 40 years.

She was the epitome of a gracious, kind, fun-loving, beautiful spirit, her family recalled. She was an avid tennis player for much of her life and played golf and walked as much as possible in her retirement. She cheered loudly for the UConn basketball program (men and women) and was a lifelong Giants fan.

She fiercely fought and defeated cancer five years ago.

Judy was a nature-lover who enjoyed traveling, adored her family and friends, and loved all things adorable and sparkly. Judy was the light and sparkle to our worlds. She will be remembered by all who knew her and loved her as the gentlest, warmest heart that blessed this earth.

Survivors include her loving sisters, Carol Sirotnak (Robert) of Black Rock and Lynne Gilleard (Gregg) of South Carolina, sister-in-law Patricia “Pat” Meade of Trumbull, beloved nieces and nephews, Billy Meade (Suzie), Lauren Keating, Bobbie McConachie (Peter), Bill Sirotnak (Judy), and Michael Sirotnak (Anne), her many grand, and great grand nieces and nephews and innumerable friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 9:45am from the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull and at 10:30 in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call Sunday 3-6pm.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in her memory to Mercy Learning Center, 637 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604, or to Swim Across the Sound, c/o St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606.

