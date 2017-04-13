Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries — Holiday closing

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Libraries closed — Good Friday, April 14 and Easter Sunday, April 16. Open Saturday, April 15.

The Third Age Book Club — At Fairchild branch Is looking for new members. Lunchtime book club for the 55+ crowd meets monthly on the third Tuesday. Next meeting is Tuesday, April 18, 1-2 p.m. April’s title is Orphan Train, by Christina Baker Kline. Call Fairchild to check on copies or details.

Book Club for grades 6 and up — Wednesday, April 19, 5:30-6:15 p.m. April’s title is Nimona by Noelle Stevenson. Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. National Book Award finalist. First 10 registrants get copy. Discussion, snacks and activity.

Children’s Events

Letterbox Hunt — One Book, One Town 2017, held at the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), 7115 Main St. Families. Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. New date. Use presidential facts, questions, and clues to hunt down “answer” boxes, hidden on TNAC’s easy-to-walk trails. Plus, each box will have a fun stamp for your Presidential Facts card. A fun family activity. For details and registration, call 203-452-4421, or visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org.

Book discussion — Grades 4-6. Wednesday, April 19, 4:30-5:15 p.m. This month’s book is El Deafo by Cece Bell. Going to school and making new friends can be tougher when wearing a bulky hearing aid strapped to your chest. Cece Bell requires superpowers. Discussion and related activity. Register; first 15 get free copy in Children’s.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Drop-in craft — All ages. Saturday, April 15, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Caterpillars storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, April 17, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, April 17, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Parent/Child Book Group — Parents and grades 4-6. Monday, April 17, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Read books together and connect with your child. April’s book is Eddie Red Undercover: Mystery on Museum Mile by Marcia Wells and Marcos Calo. Not many 6th graders work undercover for the NYPD, but Eddie Red is not just any 6th grader. Discussion and snack. Register once as a pair; first six pairs get copy. Details online.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, April 19, 10:30-11 a.m. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Foundations of the American Republic History Series — Adults and teens. Part 3 of 4: The Electoral College. Wednesday, April 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. History and current controversies. Details on talk and historian Mark Albertson online. Free. Co-sponsored by the Fairchild-Nichols branch and the Trumbull Senior Center. For part 3, register and attend at the Senior Center, 203-452- 5199, 23 Priscilla Place.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, April 20 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Free. Register.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, April 20, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.