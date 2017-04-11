Rabbi Colin Brodie dressed as Moses demonstrates the plaque of darkness at B’nai Torah Nursery School’s model seder.
Rabbi Colin Brodie dressed as Moses demonstrates the plaque of darkness at B'nai Torah Nursery School's model seder.
