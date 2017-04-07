Easter services being Thursday at Trumbull churches

Easter services/Easter egg hunt

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., will hold Palm Sunday service at 9 a.m.; Thursday, April 13, Maundy Thursday, 7:15 p.m., worship and stripping of the Altar; Good Friday, noon worship followed by Stations of the Cross; Easter Sunday worship, 9 a.m., egg hunt for kids.

Maundy Thursday Service

On Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m., join us for a worship service at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road. Trumbull Congregational will join for a joint worship. The Rev. M. Todd Shipley is Pastor of Unity Hill UCC. Call 203-374-8822 for more information. All are welcome to attend.

Good Friday service

On Friday, April 14 at noon, there will be a Good Friday Service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 White Plains Road. Sponsored by the Trumbull Interfaith Council. The Rev. Dr. Kathleen Mills is the Host Pastor. The offering will benefit the Pastoral Counseling Center of Trumbull.

Easter Sunday Service

On Easter Sunday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m., join the celebration of Easter morning during worship service at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, with Holy Communion and our garden of Easter flowers. All are welcome. The Rev. M. Todd Shipley is Pastor of Unity Hill UCC. Call 203-374-8822 for more information.