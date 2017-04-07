Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Women announce scholarship

Trumbull Community Women announced that it will award a $1,500 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of Trumbull. The recipient will be chosen based on their dedication, the exceptional time and effort expended in volunteering activities, and the subject content of an essay not to exceed 500 words.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must be graduating from high school in June 2017 or have graduated at the end of the fall academic grading period. They must be a resident of the town of Trumbull at the time of application. They must also plan to be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate in a college, university or vocational-technical-trade school in the fall of 2017. The completed application, with all required attachments, must be postmarked by April 21, 2017 and mailed to TCW Scholarship Committee, Trumbull, CT 06611.

To obtain an application form, candidates should contact their school guidance department or log onto trumbullcommunitywomen.org.

