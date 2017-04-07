Upcoming at Trumbull churches — Document Shred Day is Saturday

Boy Scouts host fund-raising Shred Day

Boy Scout Troop 65 is hosting Shred Day on Saturday, April 8, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., from 9 a.m.-noon. Shred your important papers and help raise funds for Boy Scout Troop 65. $10 per box.

All shredding is provided by Winters Bros. Water Systems. All shredding done on site.

Easter services/Easter egg hunt

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., will hold Palm Sunday service at 9 a.m.; Wednesday, April 12, noon service of Holy Eucharist with Sacrament of Healing in Chapel; Thursday, April 13, Maundy Thursday, 7:15 p.m., worship and stripping of the Altar; Good Friday, noon worship followed by Stations of the Cross; Easter Sunday worship, 9 a.m., egg hunt for kids.

Seven churches visit in April

Saint Catherine of Siena is sponsoring a visit to the Seven Churches on Holy Thursday evening, directly following 7:30 p.m. Mass April 13.

The visit will finish at St. Catherine’s shortly before midnight. The event is free.

This ancient tradition originated in Rome, where the faithful visit seven churches to venerate the Eucharist.

To register or for more information, contact Monica Zuniga, Coordinator of Evangelization and Parish Life at 203-377-3133 ext. 21 or [email protected] Drivers especially are needed.

Saint Catherine welcomes anyone who is new to the area and searching for a spiritual home. The parish is located at 220 Shelton Road.

Maundy Thursday Service

On Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m., join us for a worship service at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road. Trumbull Congregational will join for a joint worship. The Rev. M. Todd Shipley is Pastor of Unity Hill UCC. Call 203-374-8822 for more information. All are welcome to attend.

Good Friday service

On Friday, April 14 at noon, there will be a Good Friday Service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 White Plains Road. Sponsored by the Trumbull Interfaith Council. The Rev. Dr. Kathleen Mills is the Host Pastor. The offering will benefit the Pastoral Counseling Center of Trumbull.

Easter Sunday Service

On Easter Sunday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m., join the celebration of Easter morning during worship service at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, with Holy Communion and our garden of Easter flowers. All are welcome. The Rev. M. Todd Shipley is Pastor of Unity Hill UCC. Call 203-374-8822 for more information.

Women’s Fellowship luncheon

On Thursday, April 20 at noon, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill UCC, 364 White Plains Road, will hold their monthly luncheon meeting. The program will feature Karen Novak, dietician at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She will discuss “Nutrition and how it relates to your lifestyle.” Bring your favorite covered dish to share or pay $7 at the door. Call 203-374-8822 for reservations.

Blood drive

Knights of Columbus Council #5806 is sponsoring a blood drive in memory of Bernie Helfrich on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at Saint Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road in Trumbull.

Appointments preferred. Call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Spaghetti supper/free concert

The monthly spaghetti supper-concert series at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St. (Route 111), resumes Saturday, April 22. Spend the first weekend of spring being entertained by crowd favorite Michael Maronich as he brings his talents to the mike and our Steinway. The free concert starts at 7 p.m., in the church sanctuary. First up is the spaghetti and meatball dinner with salad, bread, desserts and beverages. The dinner costs $12, $11 for seniors and $5 for children. The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 203-965-9691.

Spring Assembly at Holy Trinity Lutheran

On Saturday, April 22, there will be a Spring Assembly of the Church Women United in Connecticut, beginning at 9:30 a.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 White Plains Road. Guest speakers will be Amanda Posila, Director of Education and Community Engagement for the Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport, and Megan Miller. Cost is $15 per person. Reservations, call Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284 by April 15.

Benefit concert supports food pantries/ministries

On Saturday April 29, at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Turnpike, in Trumbull will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries. The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may be purchased either in advance by calling 203-878-7508 or at the door the day of the show. Any and all food donations will also be accepted.

Document shredding fund-raiser

Saint Catherine of Siena is hosting a paper shredding fund-raising event on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. All kinds of papers and documents will be shredded while you wait, by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Destroying confidential documents helps protect against theft and identity fraud.

The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Cash or checks are accepted.

For information, call the Parish Office at 203-377-3133 or email [email protected] The event is sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC.