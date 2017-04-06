School News

Frenchtown School

All students will participate in Jump Rope for Heart on Friday, April 7. Don’t forget to send in your donation envelope.

No school from April 10-April 17 for spring recess and a teacher PD day. School reopens on Tuesday, April 18.

Students in grades 3-5 will attend a Pep Rally on Wednesday, April 19 to kick off SBAC testing. SBAC testing will begin on Thursday, April 20 for grade 3 students. The testing schedule has been sent home.

Parents of 5th graders who will attend Madison next school year will have a parent orientation at Madison at 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 20.

Our next Fathers’ Club movie night is scheduled for Friday, April 21. More information will be sent home.

Parents of 5th graders who will attend Hillcrest will have a parent orientation at Hillcrest at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, April 24.

Our next PTA Meeting is on Thursday, April 27. More information will be sent home. This is a change from the date listed in the calendar.

Bingo will be held on Friday, April 28. There will be two sessions. More information will be sent home.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in East Haven, Hamden, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. It’s not too late to enroll your card.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.

Registration opens for Annie Jr.

The Trumbull Youth Association opens registration for the TYA Jr. 2017 Summer Musical Theatre Program, Annie Jr.

TYA Jr. is designed to encourage the development of theatre performance skills, including solo and ensemble acting, singing and movement. This program is an opportunity for students to hone their skills among peers with the same passion for the performing arts in a live performance.

Rehearsals begin Wednesday, July 5. Space is limited to 50 students.

Based on the popular comic strip, Little Orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts, despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Maurya Brown, a Trumbull resident, will be returning to TYA Junior this summer to direct this musical theater camp.

Registration forms can be found on-line at trumbullyouth.org and at the Trumbull Recreation For questions, email: [email protected] or call 203-452-5060.

Trumbull Youth Association seeks students for Ragtime summer musical

The Trumbull Youth Association (TYA), has announced the TYA 2017 summer musical Ragtime. Brett Boles will return to direct his fifth TYA production. The production staff will include Musical Supervisor/Conductor Stephen Ferri, Musical Director David Harris, and Choreographer Lisa Mennilli. Ragtime promises to be an exciting production accompanied by an orchestra made up of Broadway musicians.

Performance dates are Thursday, Aug. 3-Sunday, Aug. 6. There will be a free senior citizen performance on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.

Auditions will take place at the Madison Middle School auditorium on Sunday, May 21, from 3-7 p.m., and Thursday, June 1, from 6-9 p.m. A required dance and movement audition will also take place Sunday, May 21, from 7-9 p.m.

Auditions are open to all students ages 13-21, (13-year-olds must be entering 9th grade in fall 2017). More details about the auditions and the production can be found on the TYA website: trumbullyouth.org.

TYA is also seeking crew and volunteers to help with the production as well as local sponsors and businesses that would like to advertise in the production booklet. If you have questions, email [email protected]

This sweeping musical portrait of early-twentieth- century America tells the story of three families in pursuit of the American Dream. Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Once on This Island, Seussical and Lucky Stiff), noted playwright Terrence McNally, and based on E.L. Doctorow’s distinguished novel, Ragtime is the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score.