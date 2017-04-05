Kennedy Center earns third perfect accreditation score

The Kennedy Center, one of the largest rehabilitation agencies in Connecticut serving people with disabilities, was recently issued one of the highest three-year accreditations in the country from CARF International (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities).

According to Administrative Surveyor Shawn Griffin, Griffin’s report contains no recommendations, an achievement accomplished in only 3% of surveys.

“The Kennedy Center should take pride in achieving this high level of success,” Griffin said.

This is the third time the center has achieved a perfect survey, placing it in the top 1% of facilities.

Kennedy Center President and CEO Martin Schwartz credited the staff and volunteers for the achievement.

“It truly takes a community to obtain such an exemplary accreditation with no recommendations,” he said.

Specifically, the survey said the Kennedy Center were:

A compassionate leadership team, and a staff vested in the organization’s values;

A large, well-maintained transportation fleet and effectively trained drivers;

Strong relationships between the job placement staff and community employers;

Homes owned by the Kennedy Center are spacious, welcoming, and personalized to the clients living in them.

Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services in the areas of Aging Services, Behavioral Health, Child and Youth Services, Employment and Community Services, and Medical Rehabilitation.

The CARF International group of companies currently accredits more than 50,000 programs and services at 25,000 locations.

The Kennedy Center, founded in 1951, is an internationally accredited, non-profit, community-based rehabilitation organization that currently serves 2,000 individuals annually.