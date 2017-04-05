Obituary: Pauline Bayley, 81, of Shelton

Pauline Bayley, 81, of Shelton, retired certified nurse’s aide for Visiting Nurse Association of Greater New Haven County, wife of the late Ronald Bayley, died April 4, at Griffin Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on June 22, 1935, daughter of the late James and Pauline Teed Mulligan.

Survived by daughters, Cathleen Griego (Ed Weaver) of California, and Donna (Quentin) Garatoni of Derby, sisters, Jean (Arnold) Nelson of Stratford, and Carol Thomas of Bridgeport, a brother, James (Maureen) Mulligan of Trumbull, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, Richard Balog of Monroe, Gerald Lukowski of Shelton and John Tomatore.

Also predeceased by sisters, Lorraine Balog, Betty Lukowski and Ruth Tomatore.

Services: Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, and at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Ave., Shelton. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Mausoleum, Derby. Calling hours: Friday, April 7, 4-7 p.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418.