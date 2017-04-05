Obituary: Paul M. Grillo, 22, of Trumbull

Paul M. Grillo, 22, of Trumbull, died April 1, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on March 10, 1995, son of John Michael and Lynne Cioppa Grillo.

Besides his parents, Michael and Lynne, survivors include maternal grandparents, Ronald J. and Roberta L. Cioppa of Trumbull, uncles, Ron M. Cioppa, Robert J. Cioppa, Lawrence J. Grillo and his wife, Janet, all of Trumbull, Christopher Grillo and his wife, Kristine of Miami Beach, Fla., aunts, Katie Cioppa, Lauren Grillo and her husband, David Mills of Shelton, Susan Grillo of Bridgeport, great aunt and uncle, Patricia and Carmen Massimino of Easton, and cousins, Emily Cioppa, Niki Marie Cioppa and Ruby Cioppa and many other cousins.

Predeceased by paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Maryann Grillo and aunt, Terese Grillo.

Services: Friday, April 7, 10:30 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.