St. Joseph defeated Brien McMahon, 12-6, in an FCIAC girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.

Lillie Ivanovich scored four goals. Annie McNeil and Jettke Gray each scored three goals for coach Leland Gray’s Cadets.

Kate Condron and Amanda Lopez also found the back of the net.

Maddie Dunkel, Sammy Dyson, Christina Crocco and Abbey Ivanovich had assists.

Erin Owens made seven saves in goal.