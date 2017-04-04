Girls track: Trumbull Eagles sweep way past Wilton

The Trumbull High girls track team kicked off its opening meet with an 89-54 win over Wilton High at McDougall Stadium on Monday.

The Eagles started their season off strong by taking first in the 4×100, 100 meter, javelin, 1600 meter, 3200 meter, discus, high jump, 800 meter and ending with an exciting 4×400 against Wilton’s top team.

Trumbull held strong in the 4×400, combining the efforts of sprinters Rebecca Crossley, who took the lead for the team in the first lap, sprinter Lianne Iassogna kept the pace finishing just a step behind Wilton, distance runner Ashley Storino took the third lap in a solid run holding the second position and Kate Romanchick took the baton for the final lap to close in the stretch and pass Wilton to take the win in a team time of 4:22.

Other highlights include the trio of Margaret LoSchiavo, Storino and Romanchick taking the top three spots in the1600. Storino pulled away on the last lap to take the win in 5:26. Romanchick took second and LoSchiavo third.

Storino and Romanchick came back to take the top two spots in the 800, with Romanchick pulling ahead on the straightaway clocking 2:30 to take the win and Storino finishing on her heals in 2:30.1. LoSchiavo won the 3200 in a personal best of 12:12.

Top three results in each event:

Track

4×100 – 1st Trumbull 52.2. 2nd Wilton A Team 54.8, 3rd Wilton B Team 54.9

110 Hurdle – 1st Santomero WHS 18.3, 2nd Carlson THS 18.4 3rd Shafer THS 18.8

1600m – 1st Storino THS 5.26, 2nd Romanchick THS 5.32, 3rd LoSchiavo THS 5.35

800m – 1st Romanchick THS 2:30, 2nd Storino 2:30.1, 3rd Heeley WHS 2:35

400m – 1st Crosley THS 1.05, 2nd Viterelli WHS 1.06.3, 3rd Kealy WHS 1.06.6

300m – 1st Santomero WHS 50.8, 2nd Alexandra THS 52.4, 3rd Kaplan WHS 53.7

200m – 1st Pang THS 28.7, 2nd Kaplan W 29.0, 3rd Crosley, Cannone, & Korgafor THS 29.3

3200m- 1st LoSchiavo THS 12:12, 2nd Zaffina THS 12:16. 3rd Lynch WHS 12:23

4×400 – 1st THS 4:22, 2nd WHS A Team 4:24, 3rd WHS B Team 5:18

Field

LJ – 1st Reid WHS 15 1/2, 2nd Walsh THS 14’7″, 3rd Spillane THS 14.5″

PV – 1st Rava WHS 7ft, 2nd Bragg THS 6ft, 3rd Nana WHS 6ft

Jav – 1st Wang THS 79.2, 2nd Brady WHS 75.8, 3rd Cava WHS 73.8

Disc – 1st Baker THS 92.2, 2nd Zangrilli THS 78.00, 3rd Perez WHS 75.1

TJ – 1st Nriate WHS 32ft, 2nd Spillane THS 30’8″,3rd Eller WHS 29’10”

HJ – 1st Switzgable THS 4-10″, 2nd Meri WHS 4-8″, 3rd Angelucci THS 4-6″

Shot put – 1st Brady WHS 30.4, 2nd Perez WHS 30.2, 3rd Baker THS 29.10