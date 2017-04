Hope Nyarady from Trumbull is one of 13 Stevenson University women’s field hockey players to be recognized as a 2016 Gladiator National Academic Squad member by the NFHCA.

Stevenson was one of 16 teams in the MAC represented, and displayed 13 out of 172 total athletes.

Nyarady, a 2016 Trumbull High graduate, appeared in three games in goal for the Mustangs field hockey team, playing a part in two shutout wins.