Obituary: Donald Grennon, 83, of Wellesley, Mass.

Donald Grennon, 83, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, passed away on March 2, 2017 at Newton Wellesley Hospital.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Arlene Grennon; his son Donald and his wife Lisa of Summit, New Jersey; his daughter Karin and her husband John Breedis of Wellesley, Massachusetts; his brother Vincent Grennon of Payson, Arizona; and his grandchildren John, Emily, Donald and Bridget.

Don was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 5, 1934 to William and Elizabeth (Ginnitty) Grennon. After serving in the U.S. Army, he attended St. Francis College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He started his career as an accountant with Arthur Andersen. After Arthur Andersen, he was a sales manager for Great Northern Nekoosa Corporation and Georgia Pacific until his retirement.

In addition to treasuring time with family and friends, he loved to play golf, cheer on his favorite sports teams, spend time at the beach, devour books on history, and dance The Lindy.

He will forever inspire us to celebrate the little joys in each day and to battle adversity with strong faith and good humor.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 10th at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 220 Shelton Road in Trumbull, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.