Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC) will present the Robert J. Trefry Health Care Symposium, Senior Moments: Our Aging Population and What Families Need To Know on Thursday, April 6, from 8-9:30 a.m., at Testo’s Restaurant, 1775 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport.

Topics include:

Legal considerations including medical directives and health care proxies

Accessibilities solutions to age in place

Home medical care and indicators that home care may no longer be the best option

Facilities available when home care isn’t the best choice

This event is being sponsored by Bridgeport Hospital.

Member price is $30; general admission is $40. Advance registration is recommended. To register, click here. Non-registered walk-ins add $10 to admission price.