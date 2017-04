The Trumbull High girls track team defeated Wilton High, 89-56, in its opener.

Leading the way for the Eagles in the distance events (clockwise), Margaret LoSchiavo won the 3200 meter run in a personal best of 12:12, Ashley Storino placed first in the 1600 meter run at 5:26 and Kate Romanchick took the win in the 800 meter run in 2:30.

Looking on are coaches Jim McCaffery and Carrie Hall.