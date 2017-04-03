Baseball: St. Joseph tops Jonathan Law in opener

The St. Joseph baseball team returned from Milford with a 10-2 victory over Jonathan Law on Monday.

The Cadets scored a run in the first inning, three in the third, two in the fourth and four in the sixth.

Stephen Paolini hit a home run. Charlie Pagliarini tripled.

Ben Talbot pitched into the fifth inning to get the win and combined with Hayden Gourley to allow six hits.

Law put its two runs across in the bottom of the third inning.

Evan Fratello had two hits.

Connor Creane, Nate Merchant (4), Colby Primavera (5), Bryan Reed (6) and Carl Maxwell (7) did the pitching for Law.