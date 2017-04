Darien High defeated the St. Joseph softball team, 3-2, in an eight-inning non-conference opener for both teams on Monday.

Rosali Pirone knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth with a double.

Melissa Bike had two doubles and a home run for the Cadets. She accounted for St. Joseph runs in the first and third innings.

Hailey King had two hits and scored two runs for the Blue Wave, which tied the game with two runs in the sixth.