Trumbull Community Television schedule — April 6-12, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

April 6-12, 2017

2 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 3/22 Meeting

3 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission 3/23 Special Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 3/29

5:15 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance 3/29 Budget Hearing

7:30 a.m. — First Selectman’s State of the Town Address

8:30 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration 3/27 Meeting

9 a.m. — Author Talk: All the Presidents’ Gardens

10 a.m. — PrimaVera Duo Cabaret Concert

11:30 a.m. — America: A Democracy? A Republic?

12:45 p.m. — Author Talk: All the Presidents’ Gardens

2 p.m. — One Man with Courage is a Majority

3:10 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance 3/30 Budget Hearing

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council 4/3 Meeting

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse 4/4 Meeting

10:30 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 4/5 Meeting