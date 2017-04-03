Obituary: Kenneth P. Hofford, 81, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Trumbull

Kenneth P. Hofford, 81, of Venice, FL, formerly of Trumbull, CT, passed away on April 1, 2017.

Kenneth was born in Bridgeport, CT on March 31, 1936. He was the son of Arthur R Hofford and Mary Gasparini Hofford.

Kenneth joined the United States Navy in 1953 and served in Navy Air on the USS Philippine Sea. He retired from Southern New England Telephone Company. He was active in the community and proudly served as an auxiliary police officer for the town of Trumbull.

Kenneth was a devoted husband and father. Family was his way of life.

He leaves behind the love of his life of 53 years, Virginia Viglione Hofford; 2 loving children, Jennifer (John) Gillis of Trumbull, Michael (Carolyn)Hofford of Scituate, Mass.; grandchildren, Samantha & Connor Gillis, Sadie & Owen Hofford, 2 siblings: Barbara Daly of Manchester, NH and Richard Hofford of San Diego, CA and numerous nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the Staff of Mark Manor and Luke Haven of Village on the Isle and Tidewell Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.

Arrangements are being handled by National Cremation and Burial Society. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.