Work begins for Merritt rehabilitation and safety improvements

The start of work for Merritt Parkway Rehabilitation and Safety Improvements from the Congress Street overpass to the Newtown Turnpike overpass in Fairfield and Westport has begun.

The project consists of the pavement rehabilitation of 5 miles (each direction) of Route 15 and 11 structures (over and underpasses) in the towns of Fairfield and Westport. Upgrades to pavement, guide rail, drainage and historic concrete are included.

For more information, visit the ConnDOT website at ct.gov/dot/cwp/view.asp?a=2135&Q=591698.

