The Trumbull Interfaith Council will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m., at Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull. Plans will be finalized for this year’s Good Friday Service on Friday, April 14, at noon at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

The Rev. Dr. Kathleen Mills is host pastor. The offering on Good Friday will benefit the Pastoral Counseling Center of Trumbull.