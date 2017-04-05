Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Libraries closed — Good Friday, April 14 and Easter Sunday, April 16. Open Saturday, April 15.

Social Media and Your Job Search: The Things You Just Can’t Ignore — Thursday, April 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Certified executive career management coach Linda Van Valkenburgh will help you improve your social media skills, for career search or to highlight your credentials and industry reputation. Free. Register.

Language and Culture Club — Ages 10 to adult. Saturday, April 8, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy learning about new places? Like to eat new foods? Learn about cultures and languages as a family by playing games and telling stories in different languages, including Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, and Latin. Free. Register.

Digital Downloading — Free, with Overdrive and Zinio. Thursday, April 13, 2-3:30 p.m. Hear how Overdrive downloads or livestreams: ebooks, audiobooks, periodicals, or video; and also the Zinio magazine platform. Library staff member Mary Rogers will show it’s easy to search these systems and download to your device. Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help.

Children’s Events

Howl Cool Is That? — Hands-on Science: Owl Pellet dissection. Grades K-5. Monday, April 10, 3-4 p.m. As part of its new Nature Nook, TLS welcomes author Velya Jancz-Urban’s workshop and owl pellet dissection. Register for this special school vacation event; 20 max. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Jason Tardy: High Energy Juggling — All ages. Tuesday, April 11, 11-11:45 a.m. Jason’s show combines many years of relentless practice and virtually no social life. How else could he pull off standing on a yoga ball, juggling an ax, spiked mace and toilet plunger, while reciting the alphabet forward and backwards at the same time? Drop in.

Upcoming — Postponed Letterboxing Hunt from One Book, One Town 2017 at the Trumbull Nature Center. Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sign up at Trumbull Nature and Arts Center.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Drop-in Craft — All ages. Saturday, April 8, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Caterpillars storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, April 10, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, April 10, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Computer Maintenance and Security — Adults. Monday, April 10, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Like a car or house, computers also need to be taken care of so that they can function well. Learn how to maintain your computer, as well as to make sure it’s protected against viruses and things that can harm it, and your personal information. Free. Register.

Storytime 2 1/3 to 3s — Wednesday, April 12, 10:30-11 a.m. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.