Rotary carnival is next week

The giant slide is one of the rides featured at the 29th Annual Trumbull Rotary Carnival next week.

The Rotary Club of Trumbull will host its 29th annual carnival at Hillcrest Middle School from Tuesday, April 11 through Friday, April 14 from 6 to 10 p.m, and Saturday, April 15 from 1 to 10 p.m. Rides and games are provided by Stewart Amusements. Tickets for rides may be purchased individually or wrist bands can be purchased for $25, which guarantees unlimited rides throughout day of purchase. Hamburgers, hot dogs, beverages, and a variety of snacks will be available.

The carnival is one of Rotary’s top fundraising events with proceeds benefiting Trumbull schools, seniors, nonprofits and community projects in the greater Trumbull community. The Trumbull Rotary Club’s many ongoing projects include providing $18,000 in college scholarship awards to graduating high school residents, dictionaries to all Trumbull third grade students, participation in Trumbull Read Aloud, an annual senior citizens picnic, funding for special enrichment and educational programs to inner-city children in Bridgeport, support for a variety of veterans programs, water filters for villages in third world countries and numerous other important causes throughout the year.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Trumbull, visit trumbullrotary.org, call 203-895-3593 or attend a morning meeting at 7:30 am at the Trumbull Library on Quality Street.

