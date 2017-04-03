Trumbull Times

Adopt-a-Pet: Rosie

By HAN Network on April 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Rosie

Rosie

Rosie is a fun-loving, friendly, 2-year-old dog who gets along with other dogs. Rosie has been spayed, vaccinated, tested for disease and microchipped.

Her adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants.

Visit Rosie and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.

Related posts:

  1. Bankwell launches Pet Adoption Project
  2. Cat adoption event, tag sale items sought, cat project meeting
  3. Sweet Missy needs a home
  4. June needs a home

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys soccer: U-10 Trumbull Wolves win opener Next Post Aquarion continues search for environmental champions
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress