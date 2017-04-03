Adopt-a-Pet: Rosie

Rosie is a fun-loving, friendly, 2-year-old dog who gets along with other dogs. Rosie has been spayed, vaccinated, tested for disease and microchipped.

Her adoption fee is $15 to qualified applicants.

Visit Rosie and the other animals available for adoption at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road. Please consider making a tax deductible donation of limited ingredient pet food, kitten food, clumping cat litter or gift cards to pet supply stores.

For hours and more information visit stratfordanimalrescue.org/hours.html.