Long Hill Garden Club brings smiles on Random Acts of Kindness Day

By Julie Miller on April 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Long Hill Garden Club member Arlene DAgosto brightens the day of a St. Joseph’s Manor resident.

The Long Hill Garden Club held its Random Acts of Kindness Day on Thursday, March 30. The purpose is to use flowers to bring a smile to someone’s face. Member Cathy Ritch taught 20 club participants how to make European bouquets. Chairperson Kathy Feller helped wrap the bouquets in cellophane, tie with ribbon, and attach a tag reading “A small bouquet to brighten your day, compliments of the Long Hill Garden Club.” Forty bouquets were made and distributed in Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford. Shelton and Monroe. Delighted recipients were found at: grocery stores, libraries, gas stations, nursing homes, Mercy Learning Center, fire, police and EMS departments, schools, medical facilities and an animal shelter.

 

