Erin’s Gym summer camps at St. Joseph

Erin’s Gym is sponsoring summer camps to be held at St Joseph High School in Trumbull.

Girls softball: ages 8-15, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m; led by head coach Jeff Babineau for two sessions June 26–30 and July 10–14.

Girls volleyball: Middle and High School students; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m; led by head coach Jeff Babineau (Aug 14–18).

Girls Skills and Drills Sunday Volleyball: Middle and High School students; 10:30 to 12 p.m. (July 30, Aug 6, 13, 20).

Hogs football: Boys entering grades; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m; led by head coach Joe Della Vecchia (July 10–13).

Cadets basketball: Boys entering grades 4-9; 1 to 4 p.m.; led by head coach Paul Dudzinski (June 26-30).

All camps teach skills and drills.

Games played each day.

Go to erinsgym.com for additional information and to download registration forms.

Any questions, call Donna or Jeff Babineau at 203-345-6051.

