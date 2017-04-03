Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on March 28 saw Team 15 (Lou Rybar, Bob Vagnini, Ron Fiorella, Ken Kanyuck) take over first place by four points.

Seven points separate the first and fifth place teams.

Bob Burke, was sizzling again, he had a big day with the high single game scratch of 278, the single game with handicap of 313, the high scratch series of 711 and the series with handicap of 816 (a second place season high).

The league’s individual high average has Carl Bluestein at 199, followed by John Verdeschi at 198.99 and Angelo Grande at 198.53.

Dave Martini is the high individual match point leader with 107 points.

At the Nutmeg Lanes on March 31, the Friday League’s Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) is in first place by 11 points over Team 11 (Ben Coppolella, Mark Ryan, Bob Oleyar, John Verdeschi) and 12 points ahead of Team 6 (Charles Fereira, Paul Schuerlein, Joe Sabol, Mike Bartolotta).

Rich Schwam had the high scratch single of 245.

Art Pranger had the series scratch high of 657 and the series with handicap of 735.

Pranger tied Gerry Cordone for the single game with handicap of 268.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 210.