Girls basketball: St. Theresa has a banner season

The St. Theresa Parish sixth grade girls basketball team won the Bridgeport Diocesan championship, the Fairfield County title and the locals were runner-ups in the New England CYO Tournament finals.

They finished the season 37-13, after competing in the St. Thomas Tournament, the Cardinal Shehan Center League, the Fairfield County Basketball League and playoffs, the In-Sports Holiday Tournament, the St. Mark’s Tournament, the Milford Hoopfest Tournament and the New England Diocesan Tournament.

Team members (front row) are: Caroline Cummings, Kayla Barbagallo, Abby Leonzi, Korrie Munoz and Cheyenne Brand; (second row) Gabrielle Margolies, Madison Goncalves, Maddie Lojko, Megan Garrity, Audrey Vacca, LyNeta Brand and Julia Bike; (third row) coach Keith Lojko and coach Nicholas Brand.