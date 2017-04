Boys lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Shelton in opener

The Trumbull High boys lacrosse team defeated Shelton High, 13-6, in its season opener on Saturday.

Spencer Bieble and Max Bowen won 16-20 faceoff for coach Jim Kammerman’s Eagles.

Griffin Schutz scored five goals, Danny Hoffmann three and Biebel two.

Luke Kammerman, Jake Liebowitz and Peter Raverta had goals.

Raverta and Kammerman each had three assists.

Garrett Lapham and Hoffman each had a helper.

Kyle Atherton (five), Alec Neubauer (four) and Andrew Tinnesz (three) led Trumbull recovering ground balls.