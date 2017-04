The Trumbull High girls basketball program was award the Harold Swaffield Sportsmanship Award for the 2016-2017 season.

Voted on by Fairfield County Board 9 officials, this award is present annually to the programs that have demonstrated the most consistent level of good sportsmanship on the court throughout the basketball season.

This includes players, coaches and fans.

The Trumbull coaching staff attended a banquet on March 28 to accept the award on behalf of the program.