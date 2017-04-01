Shatterproof scores spot in National Brackets For Good Tournament

After more than one month of competitive giving, Shatterproof has earned its place — out of 64 other nonprofit organizations — in the National Championship for the 2017 Brackets For Good Tournament. Shatterproof, the leading national nonprofit working to end the devastation addiction causes families, will face Allied Arts in the final round of the March Madness style competition for the grand prize of $100,000.

Since the competition began on Feb. 24, Shatterproof has rallied supporters across the country to donate and advance the organization through five rounds in the online, single-elimination, bracket-style fundraising tournament. The tournament is sponsored by AT&T.

Entering the Championship round, Shatterproof is the top fundraiser in both the National Competition and the city-centered brackets, raising more than $114,733 and counting to support its advocacy efforts, provide trusted resources for families, and end the stigma of addiction.

For every $1 raised, Shatterproof gains 1 point in the National Championship, aiming to out-raise its opponent to win the championship and the $100,000 prize.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the National Championship for this thrilling fundraiser during March Madness,” said Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof. “Our organization has had so much fun playing in the tournament, raising money for our mission through every nail-biting round, and we intend to finish strong.”

Over 22 million Americans are touched by the disease of addiction. Shatterproof aims to create a community for those affected by addiction to come together and reduce the devastating impact of this disease.

The organization also advocates for policy changes and Shatterproof.org provides an expansive online resource for those who are seeking information about the disease of addiction as well as evidence-based prevention, treatment, and recovery methods.

The United States Bracket Competition has raised over $410,305 for charity in the 2017 Competition. Indianapolis-based Brackets For Good partners with corporate and nonprofit sponsors to host online, bracket-style fundraising tournaments in philanthropic communities around the United States.

Brackets for Good has raised more than $2.75 million for local charities since its 2012 kick-off contest in Indianapolis.

To get in the game and help Shatterproof win Brackets For Good USA 2017, visithttps://www.shatterproof.org/brackets-for-good and score points by making donations!